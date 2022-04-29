Search

29 Apr 2022

DUP leader remains confident of winning Stormont election despite opinion poll

DUP leader remains confident of winning Stormont election despite opinion poll

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is confident his party will win the Stormont election despite an opinion poll putting his party six percentage points behind Sinn Fein.

If the results are reflected by votes cast at the ballot box next week, it will be the first time that a nationalist party is the largest at Stormont.

That would allow Sinn Fein to nominate the next First Minister, likely to be their vice president Michelle O’Neill.

At the last Assembly election in 2017, the DUP attracted 28% of first-preference votes and returned 28 MLAs, ahead of Sinn Fein who then received 27% of first-preference votes and returned 27 MLAs.

Support for Sinn Fein is now at 26% with the DUP on 20%, according to the latest the LucidTalk poll commissioned by the Belfast Telegraph.

Sir Jeffrey told the PA news agency he believes the DUP is going to win this election.

“I think the polls are not reflective of what I find on the doors in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“As we’re going around, there is strong support for the DUP, most unionists recognise the DUP is the only unionist party that can win, they don’t want to see Sinn Fein winning and taking forward their divisive border poll agenda.

“Most unionists recognise there is a clear choice in this election, the DUP’s five-point plan or Sinn Fein’s divisive border poll plan and I think on May 5 we’re going to see unionists voting for the DUP and transferring their votes to other unionist parties because not only do I want the DUP to win, I want to see unionism win more seats as well and that’s entirely possible in a number of constituencies.

“I’m not bothered by polls and I think the political pundits who stake their reputation on the results of polls might get a surprise on May 5.”

The Lucidtalk poll puts the Alliance Party and the UUP on 14% each, the SDLP on 10%, TUV on 9%, Green Party on 3%, People Before Profit on 2% and others and independents on 2%.

The poll was carried out online on April 22-24 using its established online opinion panel, comprising of 13,816 members, which it states is balanced to be demographically representative of Northern Ireland.

The latest poll results were based on 3,699 full responses which were authenticated, audited and weighted to a NI-representative data-set of 1,708 responses which was used for analysis in terms of the final results.

Lucidtalk say all results are accurate in terms of being Northern Ireland representative to within an error of plus or minus 2.3% at 95% confidence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media