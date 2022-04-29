Search

29 Apr 2022

MP Neil Parish has Tory whip suspended over porn watching in Commons claims

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

MP Neil Parish has been suspended by the Conservatives while under investigation for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber.

The Tiverton and Honiton MP had the Tory whip withdrawn on Friday pending the result of the investigation after a conversation with Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris.

An investigation by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) was launched after the allegations surfaced during a meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday.

Mr Parish, the chair of the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, has represented the Devon constituency since 2019.

A spokeswoman for Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.

“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”

