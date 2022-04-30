Search

30 Apr 2022

Angelina Jolie spotted visiting the city of Lviv in Ukraine

Angelina Jolie spotted visiting the city of Lviv in Ukraine

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Angelina Jolie has reportedly been spotted in Ukraine on a visit to the city of Lviv.

In a video shared on Facebook, the actor can be seen smiling and waving at fans as she ordered a coffee.

Jolie has worked as a special envoy for the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency for many years, but the specifics of her trip to Ukraine are unclear.

The video, which shows Jolie signing a piece of paper and waving to the camera, was posted on Facebook by Ukrainian Maya Pidhorodetska and has since had more than 19,000 shares.

Ms Pidhorodetska wrote a post with the video in Ukrainian which, translated by Google, said: “Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie.

“Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world.”

Lviv, in western Ukraine, has been under attack from the Russian army in recent weeks and earlier this month, a missile attack on the city left at least seven people dead.

In February, Jolie spoke about the war in Ukraine in a post to her 12.7 million Instagram followers.

She wrote: “Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine.

“My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.

“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety.

“It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment – for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law – cannot be overstated.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media