01 May 2022

What the papers say – May 1

What the papers say – May 1

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 3:25 AM

The papers on Sunday are led by uproar over a “culture of debauchery” in the Commons, following the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish.

The Observer reports Mr Parish admitted to twice watching porn in the House of Commons chamber, with the Labour Party signalling his actions may be a criminal offence.

The Sunday Times leads with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and former leader of the House Dame Andrea Leadsom vowing to stamp out the “hedonistic culture dragging down the reputation of parliament”.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Tories have pledged to ensure half of the Conservative PMs returned at the next election are women.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak withheld financial support amid the cost-of-living crisis in the belief that households had enough savings to “weather the storm”.

There are fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin will send an “army of saboteurs” to the UK, according to the Sunday Express.

Sunday People carries comments from the mother of James Bulger, who is fighting to keep her son’s killer in jail.

The Sunday Mirror leads with a woman claiming she had a secret child with Levi Bellfield, weeks before he killed a 13-year-old child.

And the Daily Star Sunday says a former ’Allo ’Allo! actress has shed some light on why the show flopped in France.

