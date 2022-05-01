Search

01 May 2022

Body found in forest confirmed as missing mother Katie Kenyon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 6:25 PM

A body found in the search for missing Katie Kenyon has been confirmed by police to be the mother-of-two.

Lancashire Constabulary said a post-mortem examination found that head injuries caused her death.

Ms Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday April 22, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.

Police said officers discovered a body on Friday night in an area of the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about where Ms Kenyon could be.

On Sunday afternoon, the force tweeted: “We can now sadly confirm that the body found in the Forest of Bowland is that of Katie Kenyon.

“We found Katie on Friday following extensive searches and she has now been formally identified as the missing Padiham mum, 33.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday and the cause of death was given as head injuries.

“Our thoughts remain with Katie’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. The family continues to be supported by our specially trained officers.”

On Friday, Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing charged with the murder of Ms Kenyon.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody and a trial date was set for November 14.

