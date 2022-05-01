Three people in hospital as motorway crash causes long delays

Three people have been taken to hospital after a pile-up on the M4.
Emergency services were called at 1.35pm on Sunday to a multi-vehicle collision which led to the eastbound carriageway being shut.
Motorists faced severe delays in London between junctions 4 and 3 near Heathrow Airport.
Emergency services, including National Highways traffic officers, arrived at the scene and the westbound route was blocked to allow the air ambulance to land.
A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 1.35pm today (Sunday) to reports of a road traffic collision on the M4.
“We sent a number of resources including three ambulances, a medic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.
“Our crews treated patients at the scene, and took three people to hospital.”
