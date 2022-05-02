What the papers say – May 2

The cancer backlog, the return of the right to buy and the local elections feature among the topics on today’s front pages.

The Guardian leads on the “millions” missing out on NHS dental care, while updated figures on the bloated cancer care backlog is front page of The Times and the Daily Express.

Guardian front page, Monday 2 May 2022: Millions without NHS dental care as practices close or turn private

Monday's Times: Boost for cancer care as referrals hit record

Meanwhile, The Independent reports the NHS “faces crisis at every level over Covid pressure”.

Boris Johnson is planning to bring back Thatcher-era “right to buy” schemes, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson planning to bring back right to buy'

The i reports the Conservative Party is stepping up its campaigning ahead of this week’s local elections, but that rebels are still planning to oust the Prime Minister.

Monday's front page: Tories step up election fight as rebels plot PM's downfall

The cost of chicken will rise to equal that of beef, worsening household’s cost-of-living problems, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mail asks Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to “show us the proof” to back up his claim that he did not break Covid rules during lockdown.

Monday's Daily Mail: Show us the proof, Sir Keir

China is asking banks to shield its assets from US sanctions, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 2 May

And the Daily Star says vets have urged pet owners to sunscreen their dogs.