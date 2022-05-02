Search

02 May 2022

Four arrests after incident leaves one dead and one injured in Harlow

Four arrests after incident leaves one dead and one injured in Harlow

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 8:25 PM

Four people have been arrested after the death of one man and another was left injured in Essex.

Police were called to Spencers Croft, Harlow, at 9pm on Sunday, Essex Police said in a statement.

There they found two injured men, one was taken to hospital while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of drugs, a 43-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a teenager.

A 46-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

All four remain in custody, and are being questioned.

DCI Louise Metcalfe, senior investigating officer, called on locals to check their doorbell footage and dash cams.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident in Spencers Croft,” she said.

“We would also like people to check their doorbell footage and dash cams to see if they have captured anything that may help the investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact us as soon as possible.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media