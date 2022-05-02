Search for man who fell overboard from boat off Dorset coast

A search is under way for a man who fell from a boat off the Dorset coast in the early hours of Monday.

Dorset Police received a report just before 2am that David Haw, 24, went overboard from a rigid inflatable boat in Poole Harbour.

Poole, Southbourne, Kimmeridge and Swanage Coastguard Rescue Teams, two Poole RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, Dorset Search and Rescue and the police have all been involved in the search.

Mr Haw is described as white, 5ft 10in inches tall, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair. He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.

Chief Inspector Darren Harris, of Dorset Police, said: “A co-ordinated multi-agency search and rescue effort has been going on since the initial report of David’s disappearance.

“Police, the coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR have been searching extensively in the harbour and surrounding areas. We will continue with our efforts to find David.

“If anyone has seen David, or a man matching his description, since he has gone missing, or has any information that might assist our search, please contact us urgently.”

The Poole Regatta said on its website that yacht racing had been abandoned, with prize-giving also cancelled due to the incident.

It had been the last day of the event, which took place over the bank holiday weekend.