Search

02 May 2022

Man and woman arrested over Essex shopping centre murder

Man and woman arrested over Essex shopping centre murder

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 8:55 PM

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who died in a shopping centre in Essex.

Police were called to reports that the victim, aged in his 30s, had been injured in a serious assault inside the Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Essex Police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder, the force said on Monday.

Police said a 23-year-old man, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard said the force does not believe there is any threat to the wider community and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The officer, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation into this murder is progressing well and my team have worked hard through the day and night.

“Our investigation continues at pace and we are actively pursuing a number of leads in an effort to leave no stone unturned.

“We still believe based on the information known to the investigation, there is no threat to the wider community and that Lakeside is a safe place.

“My colleagues have spent the last few days at the Lakeside shopping centre reassuring visitors through their high visibility patrols and appealing for information.

“I would encourage anyone with information that has not already spoken to us, to approach an officer and tell us what they know. Please don’t hesitate to speak, you may have a vital piece of information.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media