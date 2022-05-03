Search

03 May 2022

Charlie and Lola books creator to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 3:55 AM

A children’s author and a television presenter are among those due to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Lauren Child, the author and illustrator who created the much-loved Charlie and Lola books, is to be made a CBE for services to children’s literature.

Meanwhile, TV star and furniture restorer Jay Blades will become an MBE for services to craft.

The Repair Shop host, who left school with no qualifications, featured in a programme earlier this year about his efforts to learn to read.

Ahead of the release of the BBC One film, Jay Blades: Learning To Read At 51, he shared that he started his educational journey in the hope he could read his teenage daughter a bedtime story for the first time.

Blades, originally from Hackney in east London, has previously told how his girlfriend read him the letter saying he was being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Others due to receive honours on Tuesday include sportswomen Emily Scarratt and Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent, who will both be made MBEs.

Scarratt is the vice captain of England women’s rugby team and is being honoured for services to rugby union, while Rainford-Brent – a World Cup winning cricketer and broadcaster – is being recognised for services to cricket and to charity.

