03 May 2022

New analysis shows there are 2,200 patients for each GP in England

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 8:25 AM

The ratio of patients to doctors in England has reached over 2,200 patients for each GP according to a new analysis by the Liberal Democrats.

Since June 2017, the number of fully qualified GPs excluding trainees has fallen by 1,343, despite a Government promise to hire an extra 6,000 GPs by 2024.

Over the same period, the number of registered patients has soared by over 3.1 million.

According to the analysis, based on research from the House of Commons, that means the number of patients per GP has risen from 2,007 in June 2017 to 2,217 in March 2022.

The research also shows disparity of health access amongst postcodes.

Blackburn with Darwen has over 3,000 patients per GP, more than anywhere else in the country. This is followed by Hull (2,890), Portsmouth (2,819) and Thurrock (2,785).

The lowest number in England is found in Wirral in the North West which has just 1,762 patients per GP.

News

