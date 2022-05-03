Search

03 May 2022

Man accused of inflicting ‘numerous’ wounds on fatal knife attack victims

Man accused of inflicting ‘numerous’ wounds on fatal knife attack victims

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 12:55 PM

A man accused of inflicting “numerous” wounds to four members of the same family in a fatal knife attack has appeared before the Old Bailey.

Joshua Jacques, 28, is charged over the deaths of NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Drummonds, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.

The four died in a terraced home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south London, on Monday April 25.

Police had been alerted to sounds of a disturbance at the property in the early hours of the morning.

Officers found the victims’ lifeless bodies, with Mr Burke discovered at the foot of the stairs and the three women in the kitchen.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said all four victims had “sustained numerous wounds inflicted by a knife or knives” and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The defendant was found naked in the bathroom upstairs.

He was arrested and taken to Brixton police station.

Jacques, from Minard Road, Lewisham, south-east London, was subsequently charged with four counts of murder.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday for a preliminary hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

The defendant appeared by video link from custody at Belmarsh jail and spoke only to confirm his identity.

Mr Glasgow and defence barrister Brian Kennedy also appeared remotely for the short hearing.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for July 19 with a provisional trial to be set at a future date.

Jacques, who wore a grey tracksuit, was remanded into custody.

According to a Gofundme page set up to help pay funeral costs, the family have been left “truly heartbroken”.

Ms Hill had been happily married to council worker Mr Burke for 15 years and had worked in the NHS for more than 20 years.

Tanysha Drummonds, also known as Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, was a nurse who supported her mother in charity ventures and was described as “a doting wife, caring mother and a great friend”.

Her daughter Samantha was “an upbeat, fun-loving, bubbly young lady who adored her grandmother Dolet,” the family said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media