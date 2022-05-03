Search

03 May 2022

Man arrested over Sunderland FC statue video

Man arrested over Sunderland FC statue video

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 1:25 PM

Police have made an arrest after video circulated online of a man urinating on a memorial to hero manager Bob Stokoe outside Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

The video apparently shows a Newcastle United supporter urinating on the statue to Stokoe, who led Sunderland to FA Cup victory in 1973.

After expressing their disgust on social media, many Newcastle fans pointed out that Stokoe was also a Magpies hero, having won the same cup as a player for the black and whites in 1955.

Stokoe died in 2004, aged 73.

Northumbria Police described the act as “totally unacceptable” and said a 21-year-old remained in custody.

A spokesman said: “We recognise incidents of this nature can cause anger and frustration.

“We’d ask everyone to please respect the ongoing investigation & refrain from anything that could jeopardise our inquiries.

“We’ll continue to work with @SunderlandAFC to bring justice against anybody involved.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media