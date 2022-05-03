Search

03 May 2022

School Covid restrictions in Wales to be lifted next week

School Covid restrictions in Wales to be lifted next week

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 2:55 PM

Covid measures for schools in Wales will be brought into line with guidance for businesses and other organisations, it was announced on Tuesday.

Education and Welsh Language minister Jeremy Miles said the changes “reflect the move from pandemic to endemic”.

The Welsh Government wrote to schools on Tuesday to inform them that they no longer need to use Covid measures based on local circumstance, which are based on the Local Covid-19 decision framework.

The changes are in line with the Welsh Government’s stance that coronavirus should now be considered in the same context as other infectious illnesses such as flu.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted by May 9 if the public health situation remains stable. Changes to requirements to schools will come into effect on the same day.

Schools will still be advised to work with local authorities and public health advisers so that measures are “appropriate and proportionate” and reflect the levels of local risk.

Schools and other education settings will be given checklists to consider which local measures remain proportionate, while special schools will continue to follow guidance for children and young people who are clinically vulnerable.

Mr Miles told the Welsh Government’s weekly press briefing: “In line with the wider public health guidance published at the last three-week review, we have today written to headteachers to signpost the impending changes to our advice for schools, which reflect the move from pandemic to endemic.

“This will ensure school guidance is more closely aligned with the rest of society.”

He added: “We all know that Covid-19 has not gone away. It remains vitally important we reduce the spread of the virus where we can – this includes, for example, following self-isolation guidance, and for education settings to continue to undertake robust risk assessments.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media