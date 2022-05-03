Search

03 May 2022

Sizewell C nuclear power plant is ‘certainly on the agenda’, says Johnson

Sizewell C nuclear power plant is ‘certainly on the agenda’, says Johnson

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 7:55 PM

Boris Johnson has said Sizewell C nuclear power station is “certainly on the agenda” and will be partly paid for by international investors.

Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, the Prime Minister said: “We want Sizewell C and we’ll be bringing forward plans as fast as possible”.

The large-scale Suffolk station is part of a fleet of new nuclear power plants at the heart of the Government’s energy strategy, in which Mr Johnson last month set out aims to boost new nuclear power, offshore wind and hydrogen.

Asked whether Sizewell will be built amid criticism that the process is too slow, Mr Johnson said: “Sizewell C is certainly on the agenda.

“We’re going to build a nuclear reactor every year rather than once every decade.

“We will have to pay for it partly out of public funds, but we’re also going to find investors.

“I’ve been talking to people in the Gulf, in India, around the world, they see the UK as a massive long-term bet and a brilliant bet”.

He added: “They want to make investments in things that will have a long-term return and where they know the Government is solidly behind it”.

Mr Johnson said fixing the UK’s energy supply is a key component to solving the cost-of-living crisis, which is seeing bills soaring following an increase to the energy price cap and pressure caused to global gas costs due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In January, the Government announced £100 million of funding to support Sizewell C’s continued development, with the move aimed to attract further financing from private investors.

Negotiations between the Government and French project developer EDF started last year.

If built, Sizewell C would power the equivalent of about six million homes, as well as support up to 10,000 jobs in Suffolk and across the UK.

The station is a near-identical replica of Hinkley Point C, the plant currently under construction in Somerset, bringing down costs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media