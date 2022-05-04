Search

04 May 2022

What the papers say – May 4

What the papers say – May 4

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 3:25 AM

The papers feature Roe v Wade, the local elections and BP’s latest returns.

The Independent and The Guardian lead on concerns the US Supreme Court may be poised to end national abortion access by overturning Roe v Wade.

The Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda is “in chaos”, according to the i.

The Daily Mail continues with its coverage of allegations Sir Keir Starmer broke Covid rules.

The Daily Express splashes with the Prime Minister promising to “fire up” the economy, while the Daily Star says Mr Johnson tried to take credit for free bus passes after he was told a pensioner was forced to stay on a bus to keep warm.

The Daily Telegraph says senior MPs have called for an inquiry into claims France kept information secret about missiles that killed British sailors in the Falklands war.

Covid loans were given to ISIS in Syria, according to Metro.

The Daily Mirror and the Financial Times lead on BP’s “bumper earnings”.

The Times runs an interview with the Cambridge vice-chancellor warning that privately educated school kids will get fewer students into the university.

And pyjama fibres have been found in a van owned by the Madeleine McCann suspect, according to The Sun.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media