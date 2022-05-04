Search

04 May 2022

Elon Musk says governments and business could face ‘slight cost’ to use Twitter

Elon Musk says governments and business could face ‘slight cost’ to use Twitter

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 9:55 AM

Government and business accounts on Twitter could face “a slight cost” to stay on the social media platform, Elon Musk has said.

The prospective Twitter owner and Tesla boss said the site would “always” be free to “casual users”.

Mr Musk agreed a £34.5 billion takeover deal with the Twitter board last month, and said at the time that as well as improving the free speech principles of the site, he was looking forward to “enhancing the product with new features”.

His takeover is expected to be completed later this year.

Twitter has already launched a premium, subscription-based version of the service in some countries, where users can pay a monthly fee to access additional features to “customise their Twitter experience”, including an Undo Tweet tool to recall recently sent posts.

The billionaire has said he also wants to eradicate spam bots from the site and “authenticate all humans”, and has expressed support for a tool to edit already posted tweets – something Twitter had previously confirmed was already in development.

On Tuesday, the social media site announced a trial of another new feature – Twitter Circle – which will enable users to share tweets with a smaller crowd of up to 150 selected users.

The tool is now being rolled out to some users for testing, with Twitter saying it builds on the idea that “some tweets are for everyone and others are just for people you’ve picked”.

It has been compared to the Close Friends feature on Instagram, which also allows users to share content with a select group of people rather than be posted publicly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media