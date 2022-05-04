Weekly Covid-19 death registrations rise again despite bank holiday

The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has risen for the sixth clear week in a row.

This is despite the latest figures covering a period that includes the Easter Monday bank holiday, when most register offices were closed.

A total of 1,042 deaths registered in the seven days to April 22 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up 4% week-on-week and is the highest number since the seven days to February 11.

Deaths also increased by 4% in the previous week, but both figures will have been affected by the Easter bank holidays on Friday April 15 and Monday April 18, when very few deaths were registered.

It is likely the numbers would have been higher had the bank holidays not taken place.

The data suggests deaths involving coronavirus are continuing on a slow upwards trend, though they remain well below levels seen in previous waves of the virus.

The rise follows the recent surge in infections driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant.

Infections are now estimated to be falling across the country after hitting record levels in March, but prevalence of Covid-19 remains high, the ONS said.

The 1,042 deaths registered in England and Wales in the seven days to April 22 is below the 1,484 weekly deaths registered at the peak of the initial Omicron wave in January this year.

It is also some way below the 8,433 deaths registered at the peak of the second wave of the virus, in the week to January 29 2021.

Overall, 194,868 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS added.

The highest number on a single day was 1,487, on January 19 2021.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on April 8 2020.

Around nine in 10 deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate since the start of the pandemic have coronavirus as the primary cause of death, with a minority listing the virus as a contributory factor.