Search

04 May 2022

Former MP Natalie McGarry unable to quantify some expenses, trial told

Former MP Natalie McGarry unable to quantify some expenses, trial told

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 3:25 PM

A former SNP MP accused of embezzling more than £25,000 from two pro-independence groups is not able to quantify some expenses with any degree of certainty, a court has heard.

Natalie McGarry, 40, said it now seems “naive” that she did not keep receipts for everything associated with one of the events she was involved in.

McGarry, who represented Glasgow East, allegedly embezzled £21,000 while treasurer for Women for Independence (WFI) between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015.

A second charge alleges she took £4,661 between April 9 2014 and August 10 2015 when she was treasurer, secretary and convenor of the Glasgow Regional Association (GRA) of the SNP.

McGarry, who is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, denies both charges.

Defence agent, Allan Macleod, took Ms McGarry through her reconstruction of events she attended in 2014 which includes notes of the costs incurred.

Jurors heard that she attended and spoke at events around Scotland in her WFI role, including taking part in broadcast interviews and appearances.

In February 2014, she was involved in organising the filming of a Women for Independence video to tie in with international women’s day in March, which featured 20 women including actress and comedian, Elaine C Smith.

Filming took place at the Pearce Institute in Glasgow and expenses for the day included room hire and catering, which consisted of drinks and snacks bought from local shops.

Mr Macleod said: “There were a lot of expenses there that you have been unable to quantify with any degree of certainty.”

Ms McGarry replied: “Yes, it seems naive now to say, but it didn’t seem like something we would be keeping receipts for, it was local shops and making sure women who had travelled from all over the country were taken care of.”

The court also heard that she attended a Yes in the Park event at Strathclyde  Park in Lanarkshire in June 2014, for which she and other activists had to buy a gazebo and procure a helium tank and balloons, while face-painting was to be on offer.

Ms McGarry said: “In a previous life, I was an entertainer at McDonald’s so I had some residual face-painting skills so I had said I can do face-painting.

“I don’t remember how I did get that helium tank to Strathclyde Park but we did manage.”

The court heard that only records of things that cost over £200 had to be kept for the Electoral Commission.

Mr Macleod said: “You don’t have any expenses down for Yes in the Park and you told us you can’t remember how you got there.

“In addition to travel expenses, can you say there would have been others?”

Ms McGarry replied: “Yes there would have been others but none were over £200.”

McGarry was elected as the SNP MP for Glasgow East in 2015, but later served as an independent MP. She did not contest the seat in the 2017 General Election.

The trial, before Sheriff Tom Hughes, continues.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media