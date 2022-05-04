Photo of pensioner’s injuries released by police after drug user jailed

The family of a pensioner who was attacked by a drug addict have released a photograph of his injuries to expose the severity of the offence.

The picture of the unnamed 87-year-old man was released through West Midlands Police after Samantha McDonnell was jailed for more than seven years for the “sickening and brutal” assault.

McDonnell launched the attack after breaking into supported accommodation in Hasbury Road, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on March 4.

Officers said the 37-year-old let herself in to the pensioner’s flat and demanded money before attacking him, knocking him to the floor.

Her victim, whose phone was unplugged to stop him calling for help, was admitted to hospital with severe injuries, including a broken nose and a bleed on the brain.

Although he has since been discharged from hospital, police said “his life has sadly been changed forever” and he has had to move to a new home due to not feeling safe.

McDonnell, who stole from two pensioners and a support worker at the property, was arrested at her flat in Bartley Green the following day.

She later admitted trying to use a stolen bank card and was linked to the offences by DNA evidence.

A sentencing judge at Birmingham Crown Court jailed McDonnell for seven-and-a-half years last week for theft, robbery and burglary, ordering her to serve at least two-thirds of the term before she can be considered for parole.