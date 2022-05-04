Search

04 May 2022

Lukasz Czapla jailed for life for the ‘truly evil’ murder of his toddler son

Lukasz Czapla jailed for life for the ‘truly evil’ murder of his toddler son

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 6:25 PM

A father who killed his two-year-old son in a “truly evil” murder has been jailed for life and ordered to spend a minimum of 23 years behind bars.

Lukasz Czapla, 41, was unanimously found guilty of the killing of Julius Czapla at an address in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, in November 2020.

After he discovered the youngster’s mother was in a new relationship, Czapla shot his son in the head with a BB gun, stabbed him with a skewer-like instrument and smothered him with a pillow.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard it was in an act of “revenge and jealousy” to “get back” at his former partner.

Following the verdict, Patrycja Szczesniak, Julius’ mother, released at statement through Police Scotland saying her little boy had trusted his father “completely”.

She said: “Despite the break-up with Julius’s dad, I wanted him to have contact with our son.

“I never stopped him seeing Julius.

“Julek (Julius) loved him like every child loves their dad. He trusted him, he trusted him completely.

“Julius was murdered only for revenge.

“His dad wanted me to suffer, he succeeded and achieved his goal, at the cost of my beloved little boy’s life.”

The former IT technician offered to plead guilty to culpable homicide, claiming diminished responsibility, but prosecutors declined his plea and pursued a murder conviction.

The two-week hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh ended with a jury unanimously finding Czapla guilty of murder.

Immediately after the jury delivered its verdict, judge Lord Beckett sentenced Czapla to life in prison,  with a minimum of 23 years before he can be considered for parole.

Addressing Czapla, Lord Beckett said: “As a result of your actions, your son will never grow up.”

He described the murder as “truly evil, causing a defenceless child considerable distress”.

The court had heard Czapla had been drinking alcohol and had taken prescribed anti-depressants the night he killed his son.

However, Lord Beckett told him: “There is no excuse you were filled with drink and drugs.

“You acted out of spite to kill this child to get back at his mother.”

Czapla, who showed no reaction when the verdict was called, was led away in handcuffs.

Lord Beckett offered members of the jury counselling services, adding: “I suspect this case exceeds the awfulness of cases that we hear.

“There can be nothing in your lives that will prepare you for this experience, I imagine it’s taken quite a toll for you to hear about such terrible violence inflicted on such a defenceless child for no reason, and bad reasons.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media