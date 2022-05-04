Search

04 May 2022

Julius Czapla murder: I will fight to ensure my son’s killer never leaves jail

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 6:55 PM

The mother of two-year-old Julius Czapla said she will fight to ensure Lukasz Czapla “never leaves prison” after he was found guilty of murdering their son today.

Patrycja Szczesniak released a statement following the guilty verdict at the High Court in Edinburgh.

She said: “Czapla should not have the right to any defence and we will fight to ensure that monster never leaves prison.

“I only wanted the best for you (Julius). If only I could only turn back time to have you in my arms again my child.

Ms Szczesniak had separated from Czapla just two months before he murdered Julius at his home in the Muirhouse area of Edinburgh.

She added: “I wanted him to have contact with our son. I never stopped him seeing Julius. Julek 9Julius) loved him like every child loves their dad. He trusted him, he trusted him completely.

“Julius was murdered only for revenge. His dad wanted me to suffer, he succeeded and achieved his goal, at the cost of my beloved little boy’s life.

“Every day I think about Julius. I can’t imagine what his little, helpless heart felt that night and I feel his fear and pain every day. He was part of me, part of my heart and soul.

“Every day I ask myself why there is so much evil in this world, why the innocent have to suffer.

Ms Szczesniak said that Julius looked forward to regular contact with his grandmother and aunt and had a “strong relationship” despite the distance they lived.

She said: “That day, the world stopped, not only for me but also for my mother and my sister.

“Julius was a very happy child. He lit up the place wherever he showed up. He could put a smile on anyone’s face and always looked forward to calls with his grandma and auntie. They managed to build a strong relationship despite the distance in miles between us and enjoyed every minute they had together.

“It is breaking our hearts that we are no longer able to take his hand and lead him through life. To watch him enjoy riding his bike and eating his favourite ice cream. Listen to his giggling and laughing and being amazed by the things he learned every day.”

“My suffering and my pain will stay with me for the rest of my life. But the unconditional love I have for my baby; my dearest child Julius will never end.

“My family, friends and l will miss him dearly and we will suffer his loss until the end of our days.”

