Search

05 May 2022

Safety concerns over offenders freed from UK’s military jail

Safety concerns over offenders freed from UK’s military jail

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 1:25 AM

Sex offenders and violent criminals are being freed from the UK’s military jail “without any safeguards or probation supervision”, inspectors have warned.

“Considerable gaps” in protection arrangements meant checks were not being carried out to establish whether some offenders could still pose a risk to the public after release from the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Military Corrective Training Centre (MCTC).

A prisons inspectorate report also found victims in the armed forces were not being told when detainees were returning to work alongside them.

Formerly a prisoner of war camp, the centre in Colchester, Essex, is the last remaining of its kind and provides “corrective training” for service personnel detained under armed forces laws for anything from two weeks up to two years.

More than 260 people can be held at the site, but this has rarely exceeded 50 in recent years and stood at 33 at the time of the inspection in January.

There had been “some improvements in public protection since the last inspection, but considerable gaps remained”, according to the report.

Although registered sex offenders were now subject to national monitoring under the so-called Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (Mappa), “other sexual and violent offenders who fell outside Mappa’s remit were released without any safeguards or probation supervision”, it added.

“For detainees who had committed a sexual or violent offence, there was no systematic assessment of their risk of harm to others, or routine monitoring of their telephone calls or mail, either on arrival or when intelligence dictated, which undermined public protection measures.

“Child contact restrictions were not considered in all cases where potential risk existed.

“Victims working in the armed forces were not notified routinely of detainees returning to work alongside them.”

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said there was “no supervision for those convicted of a domestic violence offence who could return to their families”.

The centre had “improved the oversight of detainees who were discharged into the community after a court martial conviction for a more serious sexual offence” but inspectors “continued to be concerned that some detainees, who had been convicted of violent offences and who could continue to pose a risk to the public, were not given any community supervision as the Armed Forces Act 2006 did not allow for it”, he said.

Mr Taylor warned of an “anomaly” in regulations which meant detainees’ phone calls or letters could only be monitored with permission from the Defence Secretary, recommending this power should be handed to the centre’s commander who is “better placed to assess the risk that detainees may pose and understand where it is reasonable and proportionate to gather intelligence”.

Overall, the centre was praised for its high standards and “strong rehabilitative culture”.

The MoD has been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media