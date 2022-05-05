Search

05 May 2022

Queen to miss royal garden parties

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 11:55 AM

The Queen will miss the royal garden party season and be represented by other members of her family, Buckingham Palace has said.

The head of state, who has mobility issues, has missed a number of major events this year but has been carrying out virtual engagements and her other duties.

Garden parties will be staged from next week for the first time in three years and are important events in the royal calendar as those who have served their country or communities are invited to the monarch’s home.

Buckingham Palace said: “Her Majesty The Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family at this year’s garden parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course.”

The Queen attended a service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh in March with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds.

She reached her Platinum Jubilee in February, overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive that month, and celebrated her 96th birthday privately on April 21 at her Sandringham estate.

Last October, the Queen spent a night in hospital and spent the following three months under doctors’ orders to only conduct light duties and missed a number of prominent events.

