In Pictures: Party chiefs lead the way as UK voters head to the ballot box

Voters around the UK are heading to the polls for local elections.
They are choosing local representatives in England, Scotland and Wales and there will also be an election for the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Party leaders led the way, many of them heading out early to cast their own ballots.
All 32 councils in Scotland and all 22 in Wales will be holding elections, with residents able to vote from the age of 16.
In Northern Ireland, five Assembly seats are up for grabs in each of 18 constituencies, to send 90 representatives to the Stormont Assembly.
Polling stations have been set up in some unlikely locations.
