Search

05 May 2022

#DogsatPollingStations: Owners exercise their pets and democratic rights

#DogsatPollingStations: Owners exercise their pets and democratic rights

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 2:55 PM

It is local elections day across the United Kingdom, which means dogs have been accompanying their owners as they cast their votes.

According to animal welfare charity Blue Cross, canine companions are welcome to go to polling stations, but are generally not allowed inside.

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations was the top trend on Twitter on Thursday morning, with thousands of people joining in.

Among those sharing tweets was Helen Kiernan, from Derby, who posted a picture of her six-year-old Labrador, Sandy.

Ms Kiernan told the PA news agency: “It was hilarious having her with me. She comes everywhere with me so it seemed natural to take her.”

She added that Sandy, who has accompanied her to vote “many times before”, had “dragged” her in and out of the polling station, leading to the “fastest vote ever”.

Politicians also joined the trend, with both London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving to vote with their four-legged friends, Luna and Dilyn respectively.

Dilyn went to live in Downing Street with Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie in 2019, when he was a puppy.

As the Prime Minister walked towards St James’ Park on Thursday, the excited Jack Russell-cross leapt up and licked a photographer attempting to get a shot of Mr Johnson.

In Milton Keynes, seven-year-old Oz, a German Shepherd/Labrador-cross, posed for a photo in front of the polling station sign on Thursday morning.

His owner, Kavita Iyer, told PA that the election “volunteers know him… He has been at least 4-5 times thanks to the frequent elections.”

In Greater Manchester, Baxter, an eight-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was among the pets sitting in front of a polling station gate in Westhoughton, Bolton.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media