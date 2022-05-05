Search

05 May 2022

Charles hosts lunch for British Overseas Territories speakers’ visit

Charles hosts lunch for British Overseas Territories speakers’ visit

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 10:25 PM

The speaker of the House of Commons and his counterparts from the British Overseas Territories (OTs) have met with The Prince of Wales for a special lunch as part of a three-day conference.

Charles hosted Sir Lindsay Hoyle and speakers from Anguilla, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Saint Helena, Turks and Caicos Islands, as well as a representative from Gibraltar, at his official residence, Clarence House, on Thursday.

The group spent time chatting with the prince and toured the gardens during the two-hour visit while in the UK for an inaugural speaker-led conference instigated by Sir Lindsay.

The speakers are meeting to discuss a range of topics, with a focus on how the OTs can get their voices heard in the UK Parliament.

While a Joint Ministerial Council exists to promote security and good governance, as well as the sustainable economic and social development of the OTs, some are enduring hardship.

Speaker Charliena White, of Montserrat, said she was hopeful the gathering would draw attention to the plight of her island after two-thirds of its land mass and the country’s parliament was destroyed by volcanic eruptions between 1995 and 1997.

She said: “Without a Parliament we are having to meet in a theatre, but the lighting is poor so often I have to use the flashlight on my phone to read documents.

“We don’t have security and we have anything from iguanas wandering in, to people also wanting to use the building, and even one person who came in upset and started shouting.”

Sir Lindsay said the visit to Clarence House had been a highlight of the conference, which he hopes will become an annual fixture for the OTs.

The speaker, who is MP for Chorley, aims to use his speakership to give voice to the 14 British Overseas Territories – located from the Pitcairn Islands in the Southern Pacific Ocean to the British Indian Ocean Territory almost 10,000 miles away.

He said: “We are ever so grateful to HRH The Prince of Wales for inviting us to lunch, as I know he is particularly keen to engage with the Overseas Territories and to make them feel welcome.

“From my perspective, the OTs have been overlooked for too long, yet many of the decisions we make here in the UK have a huge impact on their futures.

“They are important to me – they are part of our United Kingdom family – and I want to provide them with a platform on which to speak, to air their concerns, to share experiences and to enable us to learn from each other.

“After all, there is a Commonwealth Speakers’ Conference, a G7 Speakers’ Conference – so why not a British Overseas Territories Conference?’

The visit is the first in-person conference after a virtual meeting of the Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference last year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media