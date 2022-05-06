Search

06 May 2022

What the papers say – May 6

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 2:25 AM

Inflation, the cost of living and interest rates dominate Friday’s front pages.

The Guardian, the Daily Express and Metro lead on inflation heading to 10%.

The Daily Mail adds that the situation will see the “biggest pay drop since 1990”, and the i says there will be “no help” before the next Budget.

The Daily Mirror asks: “Why won’t they help?”

The Financial Times reports on the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates.

The Bank’s warning about a potential recession is front page of The Daily Telegraph and The Independent.

The Times reports on pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to “slash” taxes to avoid a shrinking economy.

Elsewhere, the Three Lions anthem has been saved, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star leads on this week’s anticipated heat wave.

