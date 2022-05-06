Search

06 May 2022

Rising costs hit orders for UK construction firms

Rising costs hit orders for UK construction firms

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 11:25 AM

Rising costs and economic worries started to restrict growth in the UK’s construction sector last month, but businesses are still expanding, new data show.

An influential survey found that the increased prices that companies are paying for energy, fuel and raw materials led to cost inflation hitting its highest since last September.

The S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey gives the sector a score each month. If the score is over 50 the sector is considered to be growing, while under 50 is considered contraction.

After two months at 59.1, the index posted a drop to 58.2 in April.

“The construction sector is moving towards a more subdued recovery phase as sharply rising energy and raw material costs hit client budgets,” said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global.

“House building saw the greatest loss of momentum in April, with the latest expansion in activity the weakest since September 2021.

“Commercial and civil engineering work were the most resilient segments, supported by Covid-19 recovery spending and major infrastructure projects respectively.”

The survey found that suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for construction materials and other products.

Of those surveyed, around 45% reported that it was taking longer to get goods delivered, while only 2% said there had been an improvement.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said: “A slowdown in output growth amongst builders in the UK has highlighted a number of issues to be concerned about including rising costs, shortages and a hesitancy amongst customers.

“New order levels rose at the slowest pace since the end of last year. There were fears around disrupted supplies as 45% of supply chain managers reported longer lead times.

“To counteract some of these challenges and with an eye on the future, supply chain managers were building stocks resulting in another sharp rise in purchasing activity.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media