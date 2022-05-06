Search

06 May 2022

Babies wrapped in blankets brought to safety after Channel crossings

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 1:55 PM

Babies wearing woollen hats and wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as Channel crossings continued for a fifth day this week.

Since Sunday, 761 migrants have made the journey to the UK, navigating busy shipping lanes from France in dinghies and other small boats.

Crossings continued on Friday despite fog and choppy waters, with several men as well as some women and children seen being led ashore by officials in Dover, Kent.

At least 7,454 people have arrived in the UK so far this year, analysis of government figures by the PA news agency shows.

That includes 65 migrants detected in the Channel in two boats on Thursday, 149 in four boats on Tuesday, 293 in nine boats on Monday, and 254 in seven boats on Sunday.

No crossings were recorded on Wednesday amid poor weather conditions, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is yet to publish official figures for the number of crossings on Friday.

The annual total to date is more than triple the tally for this time last year.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda as a “solution” to curbing Channel crossings, having previously said tens of thousands of people could be flown there under the agreement.

But The Times reported that modelling by Home Office officials indicated that only 300 a year could be sent to the east African nation.

Asked about the forecast, the department said it does not recognise the figure and there is no cap on the number of people who may be sent to Rwanda.

A spokesman said: “The entire Government is united in our efforts to prevent lethal crossings, save lives and disrupt illegal migration.”

