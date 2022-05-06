Search

06 May 2022

Reptile-loving care home resident, 85, snaps up chance to hold crocodile

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 3:25 PM

A reptile-loving 85-year-old has had her “unique wish” answered after her care home welcomed three scaly visitors.

Pauline Wooliams, who lives at Care UK’s Millers Grange in Witney, Oxfordshire, got to grips with stroking and feeding a three-year-old tomistoma crocodile after telling the home’s team she wanted to see one up close.

The mother-of-four is no stranger to snapping pictures with reptiles, having played host to pets including water snakes, tortoises, terrapins, and lizards while raising her children.

Care home resident Pauline holding a python
Pauline Wooliams also got to hold a python (Care UK)

After visiting Crocodiles of the World in Brize Norton with her grandchildren five years ago, the memory stuck and she was keen to see the animals up close again.

Also joined by a bearded dragon and reticulated python, the visit was part of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to reconnect with past hobbies or explore something new.

“I enjoyed the day very much,” Ms Wooliams said. “It brought back many memories from when my children were younger, as they had reptiles.

Care home resident Pauline holding a bearded dragon
Pauline Wooliams said her children kept reptiles when they were growing up (Care UK)

“I was excited to hold the crocodile as they look vicious, but are really tame and friendly.”

Mark Young, customer relations manager at Millers Grange, said: “We don’t accept that life at a care home has to be a particular way – we ensure there are no limitations to activities residents pursue.

“We were delighted to make such a unique wish come true for Pauline, as she has always talked about reptiles with a passion.

“It was a fantastic day that we will all remember for a long time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media