Tory losses in Wales as Labour regain ground

The Conservatives are facing huge losses in Wales as the results from the local council elections continue to roll in.

In Monmouthshire, the only council the party controls, they are expected to lose seats.

And the party is facing pressure in Denbighshire, which has seen a big swing to Labour and Independent candidates, and Vale of Glamorgan, another Tory stronghold.

All four sitting Conservative councillors in Torfaen have also been ousted.

Meanwhile, Labour wrestled back control of Blaenau Gwent from the independents, also retaining Caerphilly and Newport, although Caerphilly council leader Labour’s Philippa Marsden lost her seat by a large margin.

Two other council leaders have lost their seats, both independents, Merthyr Tydfil leader Kevin O’Neill and Blaenau Gwent leader Nigel Daniels.

Labour are looking to maintain their majorities in Swansea, Cardiff and other key seats and appear positive about their chances right across the country.

Plaid Cymru, Wales’ nationalist party has held onto Gwynedd and Wrexham has remained under no overall control.

All 22 councils in Wales are up for election this year.

Boundary changes mean there are now 1,160 seats up for grabs.