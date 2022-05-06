Search

07 May 2022

EuroMillions rolls over for a huge estimated £184 million jackpot on Tuesday

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 11:55 PM

One lucky winner could bank a staggering £184 million on Tuesday after nobody scooped the jackpot in Friday’s draw.

If a single ticketholder matched all numbers in the next draw they would immediately become National Lottery’s biggest winner of all time and the 14th winner of more than £100 million.

If the winner came from the UK, it would also be the second EuroMillions jackpot won in Britain this year after one winner claimed £109 million in February.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Tuesday will be huge, with a stunning estimated EuroMillions jackpot of £184 million up for grabs.

“If won by one ticket-holder, it would instantly create the country’s biggest-ever winner, and enable them to support their local communities, charities and loved ones.”

The enormous prize would be enough to make the winner richer than Adele and Marcus Rashford combined, dwarfing their respective £130 million and £16 million fortunes.

It could also allow them to buy their own private island, including Rangyai Island off the coast of Thailand for around £130 million, or an alternative budget option of the roughly £49 million Cave Cay in the Bahamas.

While no-one won the top prize, one lucky person in the UK matched the Millionaire Maker code of JJKK80736.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers on Friday were 03, 08, 18, 24, and 40, while the winning lucky star numbers were 03 and 11.

Five lucky players matched five main numbers and one lucky star, with UK winners in this cohort gaining £186,995.70 each.

Friday’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were 02, 18, 23, 31, 37 while the Thunderball was 09.

Mr Carter added: “National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30 million every week.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2 billion has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.”

