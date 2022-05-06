Search

07 May 2022

Spring feeling like summer with warm weekend ahead for many

Spring feeling like summer with warm weekend ahead for many

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 1:25 AM

Sunseekers are set to enjoy more above-average temperatures this weekend in parts of the UK, making spring feel more like summer.

The mercury is expected to remain in the high teens and low 20s in the south and east of England.

Warm weather in the south of England on Friday saw conditions come close to but just miss out on being the hottest of the year so far.

The mercury rose to 23.3C (73.9F) at St James’s Park in London, just shy of the 23.4C (74.1F) recorded on April 15 at the same location, the Met Office said.

A high of 23C is possible again on Monday, according to the Met Office, with temperatures in the high teens for much of the south of England.

But while some will enjoy above-average temperatures, cloud conditions and rain are expected to move across the country, the forecaster said.

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said there will be “decent sunny spells” across much of England and Wales, with temperatures cooler for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He said: “We’re thinking at the moment we’re going to see a legacy of cloud and outbreaks of rain clear in the south-east on Saturday morning and then brightening up from the north and the west,” he said.

“Some decent sunny spells and feeling rather warm in the sunshine across many areas of England and Wales.

“Temperatures a bit cooler further north, closer to the seasonal average in Northern Ireland and Scotland.”

Next week is “a bit of a mixed bag”, Mr Stroud said.

He added: “We’re going to see temperatures generally above average for a good portion of next week but the caveat will be that there will be bands of cloud and rain around at times so it’s not plain sailing unfortunately all the way through.

“There is a hint that we might see something warmer towards the back end of next week and running into the following weekend but that’s a long way off.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media