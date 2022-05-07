Search

07 May 2022

What the papers say – May 7

07 May 2022 7:55 AM

Saturday’s front pages are led by Conservative losses at the polls and a police investigation into Sir Keir Starmer’s “beer and curry” gathering.

The Guardian, The Times, The Independent and FT Weekend report senior Tories are blaming the Prime Minister for the party losing about 400 council seats and ceding control of Westminster as well as Wandsworth in London to Labour for the first time since the 1970s.

Boris Johnson has been put “on notice” by the Tories over the disastrous results, i weekend adds.

The Daily Express offers a different take on the results, writing that “Bullish Boris (is) back on track as ‘red wall’ keeps faith”.

The Daily Telegraph reports on Sinn Fein’s historic victory in Northern Ireland with the party on track to be the largest in Stormont. The paper adds it is a result which has unionists warning it could cost the country its place in the United Kingdom.

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Mail say police have reopened their investigation into Sir Keir’s so-called “beergate” gathering during lockdown, with the latter reporting it has put his leadership “in crisis”.

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, says the Queen has “banned” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as the disgraced Duke of York from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee.

And the Daily Star claims Britain’s cost-of-living crisis if causing people to move to Australia.

