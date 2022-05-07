Search

07 May 2022

Front of bus smashed as it crashes into building in south London

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 3:55 PM

The front of a bus has been smashed after it collided with a building in south London.

Police were called at 12.39pm on Saturday to reports of a bus hitting a building on High Street in Sutton.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the collision and no-one was injured.

“Police were called at 12:39pm on Saturday May 7 to reports of a bus in collision with a building at High Street, Sutton,” police said in a statement.

“Safety cordons and closures were established while the damage to the building was assessed and a lamppost made safe.

“There were no arrests,” they added.

A picture posted to Twitter by an onlooker shows the front window of the bus shattered with a sign from the scaffolding above lying on the vehicle’s roof.

Sutton resident Saba Ali, 50, was travelling on a nearby bus when the accident occurred.

“There were a couple of police cars, there was a police car blocking the road off and diverting traffic,” Ms Ali said.

“There was a fire engine on the way because they were concerned about the engine – that’s just what I heard a policeman say.

“It was quite chaotic – it’s a major bus route, there’s a lot of buses that go past.”

Ms Ali said the bus had driven into an apartment building “in the middle of being built” and that the front of the vehicle was “annihilated.”

“Completely smashed, the window – everything,” she said.

