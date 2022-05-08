Search

08 May 2022

What the papers say – May 8

What the papers say – May 8

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 8:25 AM

Sunday’s newspapers are led by Sinn Fein’s historic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly election and what it means for the country and the UK as a whole.

The Independent, The Sunday Times and The Observer all write that the result has plunged the country into “political crisis” as the win triggered calls for a referendum on a united Ireland.

Staying on the topic of local election results, The Sunday Telegraph has the Housing Secretary saying voters turned on the Conservatives over the housing crisis. Michael Gove reportedly told the paper the Tories have to learn lessons from the huge losses the party suffered as anger at Boris Johnson continues to grow.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Express carries an exclusive interview with the Prime Minister in which he promises a “Brexit Bills bonanza” to scrap the EU’s “hated red tape”.

The Sunday Mirror, meanwhile, says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to “scrap formality” and shake up royal protocol by being addressed by name and not title while on duty.

The Mail on Sunday has the latest on so-called “beer-gate”, saying a leaked memo has reportedly revealed Sir Keir Starmer’s “beer and curry” gathering was planned.

“Booze missiles,” declares the Sunday People, claiming hackers wrecked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “victory party vodka”.

And the Daily Star on Sunday reports the SAS has trained an “army of loyal and tenacious Jack Russell terriers to conduct daring missions behind enemy lines”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media