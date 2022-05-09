Search

09 May 2022

What the papers say – May 9

09 May 2022 5:25 AM

The front pages feature Vladimir Putin’s Russia being compared to Nazi Germany, economic struggles for Britons and the death of TV actor Dennis Waterman.

The Daily Telegraph says Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will deliver a speech claiming Mr Putin is mirroring Adolf Hitler’s fascism, with Metro reporting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has made the same comparison.

The US is attempting to tighten sanctions against Russian financial executives as the EU struggles to finalise its latest batch of penalties, according the Financial Times.

The Independent says Ukrainian refugees are living with unvetted hosts in unsuitable homes because the Government has failed to provide councils with funding for necessary safety checks.

The i, meanwhile, reports the Government has threatened to tear up its Brexit deal within weeks if it does not secure changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil a series of post-Brexit reforms designed to “boost the economy and reunite the coalition of voters who brought him to power”, says The Times.

A survey in The Guardian shows more than 2 million adults in the UK have gone without food for a whole day over the past month as they cannot afford to eat, while the Daily Mirror carries research claiming direct debit payments have at least doubled for at least one in four energy users.

Thousands of “frustrated” GPs tell the Daily Express their patients are being failed due to “unsustainable” workloads which have left medics at breaking point.

The Daily Mail says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has cancelled a major speech amid ongoing pressure over so-called “beergate”.

The Sun covers the death of Mr Waterman – who starred in TV shows Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks – at the age of 74.

And the Daily Star looks ahead to the “hottest summer ever” as it anticipates five “sizzling” heatwaves which will have the UK “warmer than Italy”.

