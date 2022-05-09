Search

William and Kate to offer message of support to the lonely

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 11:25 AM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to offer support to those suffering from loneliness in a special message to the nation for Mental Health Awareness Week.

William and Kate will take part in the Mental Health Minute on Friday, which will be broadcast to more than 20 million people across 500 radio stations.

Loneliness is an issue affecting a growing number of people in the UK in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and has had a significant impact on mental wellbeing.

The broadcast is in support of Better Health – Every Mind Matters, which offers advice to tackle loneliness and provides NHS-approved tips to help people look after their wellbeing.

The royal couple have been involved in the Mental Health Minute for five years, but this year’s version will see the couple as the sole speakers for the first time.

Previous speakers have included Lady Gaga and Dame Judi Dench.

The initiative is delivered in partnership with the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and was created by Radiocentre, the industry body for commercial radio in the UK.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, William and Kate will meet students from the University of Glasgow to talk about their mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic on their visit to Scotland.

The duke will also visit the Heart of Midlothian Football Club in Edinburgh to talk to those involved in “Changing Room”, a programme which uses football as a means to help men talk about their struggles with mental health and build social connections.

The Mentally Healthy Football Declaration report was published last week, which provided an update on the status of mental health culture across all levels of the game.

In his foreword to the report, William wrote: “I’m encouraged that football has come together again to reaffirm its continuing commitment to instilling a mentally healthy culture at all levels, across all four nations.

“Only by doing this can we ensure a safe, supportive environment for everyone who engages with the game, whether that be in the changing room, the terraces, or from home.”

– Mental Health Awareness Week runs from Monday May 9 until Sunday May 15.

