EuroMillions jackpot of £184m up for grabs on Tuesday

The UK’s biggest-ever lottery winner could be crowned on Tuesday with a £184 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs.
The winning ticket-holder’s fortune would instantly outstrip those of footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.
The jackpot would buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s affluent Hyde Park.
If there is a single winner of Tuesday’s jackpot, they would be catapulted to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list.
Only fourteen players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the current record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “We could be looking at The National Lottery’s biggest ever winner this Tuesday!
“This massive amount could not only change a winner’s life, but would make a huge difference to their friends, family and community.
“My team and I have our fingers crossed for all UK players and are on stand-by to support all our big winners as they start their life-changing journey. Make sure you grab your ticket early!”
To be in with a chance to win, players are urged to buy their tickets before 7.30pm on Tuesday.
If no-one wins on Tuesday and the jackpot continues to roll over, the EuroMillions prize will be capped once it reaches 230 million euro (£196.5 million), which it would likely hit on Friday’s draw.
Once it reaches the cap and assuming it continues not to be won, the jackpot will stay at 230 million euro for a further four draws until it has to be won in the fifth draw.
