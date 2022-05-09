Search

09 May 2022

Monday ‘last chance to enjoy barbecue this week’, says Met Office

Monday ‘last chance to enjoy barbecue this week’, says Met Office

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 1:25 PM

Monday could be the “last chance” to enjoy a barbecue this week on what the Met Office said could be the hottest day of the year so far.

Areas of Britain are forecast to be warmer than Crete, but temperatures may drop as early as Tuesday, when “breezy and showery” weather takes hold.

Meteorologist Richard Miles said temperatures could reach the mid-20s in London and the South East on Monday – above average for early May.

“Get your barbecuing done if you’re in the South, that’s going to be your last chance for a couple of days,” he said.

Noting that Britain could enjoy its warmest day of the year, Mr Miles advised people to take precautions against the sun.

The previous record temperature for 2022 – 23.4C – was set on Good Friday in St James’s Park in London.

Mr Miles said: “People should be sensible, using sunscreen, but the majority of people today are not going to see blazing sunshine. More like sunny breaks than extended clear skies.

“You should always take precautions for the effects of ultraviolet, you can still get it even through hazy and cloudy conditions.”

The picture is mixed elsewhere, with rain lashing the North of England and temperatures in Scotland peaking around the mid-teens.

As showers gradually shift south and move up from the South West, London and South East England are likely to face rain on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“You could see a shower anywhere,” Mr Miles said, adding that the rain would be “heavy, especially given how dry it’s been”.

Temperatures are not expected to creep above 20C again until the weekend, when May is likely to resume its “warming trend”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media