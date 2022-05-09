Search

09 May 2022

More than 1,300 Ukrainians fleeing war use free rail travel in Britain

More than 1,300 Ukrainians fleeing war use free rail travel in Britain

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 2:25 PM

More than 1,300 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have benefited from free rail travel after arriving in Britain, according to an industry body.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said the scheme, launched on March 20, has been made “as simple as possible”.

Ukrainians are entitled to free travel across Britain’s rail network for 48 hours after arrival by showing their passport and a boarding pass or ticket with details of when they entered the UK.

The scheme applies to all train operators.

Many train firms in other parts of Europe, as well as UK bus and coach companies, are also offering free travel.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “The tragedy in Ukraine has shocked us all, with people keen to offer meaningful help.

“The rail industry is proud to have been able to help play a part in making sure people affected by the tragic conflict can reach safety and comfort, and it’s fantastic to know that over 1,300 people have benefited already.

“We hope that many more people will be able to make use of this scheme and those offered by our colleagues elsewhere in the European rail family.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I am immensely proud of how our rail industry has come together to offer free onward travel to more than 1,300 Ukrainians, including the family who we have welcomed into our home.

“The UK continues to stand with the Ukrainian people and those fleeing Putin’s brutal invasion, and will help them to safety in any way we can.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media