Keir Starmer considers pledge to resign if police find he broke Covid laws

Sir Keir Starmer is considering whether to commit to resigning if police find he broke coronavirus rules as he battles to regain the political initiative while pressuring Boris Johnson over his own fine.
The Labour leader was understood to be in talks on Monday about whether to announce the pledge, after pulling out of a scheduled event where he would have faced fresh questions.
Allies insisted he was not “ducking scrutiny” by pulling out of the discussion, as he is investigated by police over the Durham beer-and-curry gathering in April last year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.