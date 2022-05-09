Search

09 May 2022

Certain bats deter predators by buzzing like hornets, study suggests

Certain bats deter predators by buzzing like hornets, study suggests

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 5:25 PM

Some bats will mimic the buzzing of stinging hornets in a bid to avoid being eaten by owls, a new study suggests.

Researchers say their discovery is the first case of Batesian mimicry – where a harmless species imitates a more dangerous one to protect itself from would-be predators – in mammals.

After being captured by an owl, the greater mouse-eared bat might fool an owl into thinking it is a stinging insect for just long enough to escape.

Danilo Russo of the University of Naples Federico II in Portici, Italy, said: “Imagine a bat that has been seized but not killed by the predator.

“Buzzing might deceive the predator for a fraction of a second – enough to fly away.”

The researchers made the discovery while conducting field research in which he frequently caught the bats in mist-netting operations.

Dr Russo said: “When we handled the bats to take them out of the net or process them, they invariably buzzed like wasps.”

After a number of years the team recorded the sounds and played them back to owls to see how the birds reacted.

They found that different owls reacted in different ways, probably because of their past experiences.

But the birds consistently reacted to insect and bat buzzes by moving further away from the speaker, while the sound of potential prey got them to move closer.

According to the researchers, although stinging insects probably do sting owls, there is not enough data to prove this is why the birds avoid the buzzing sounds.

But there is other evidence that birds avoid such potentially noxious insects.

For example, when hornets move into nest boxes or tree cavities, birds in general will not even explore them and they certainly do not nest there.

According to the Bat Conservation Trust, the greater mouse-eared bat was officially declared extinct in the UK in 1990, but a solitary individual has been hibernating in southern England since 2002, and they are still present in Europe.

The findings are published in the Current Biology journal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media