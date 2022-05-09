Keir Starmer commits to doing the ‘right thing’ and resign if fined by police

Sir Keir Starmer has committed to doing “the right thing and step down” as Labour leader if he is fined by police over an allegation he broke coronavirus laws.
The Opposition leader repeatedly denied breaking the laws in a televised statement on Monday afternoon as he faces pressure over the curry and beer gathering in Durham last year.
He accused the Conservatives accusing him of breaking lockdown rules of “trying to feed cynicism to get the public to believe all politicians are the same”.
“But if the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice I would of course do the right thing and step down,” he said.
