Search

09 May 2022

Most teachers suffering from depression – survey

Most teachers suffering from depression – survey

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 5:55 PM

Most teachers show signs of clinical depression, according to a new survey at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

In a poll of nearly 12,000 teachers and headteachers as part of the NASUWT teaching union’s wellbeing survey, teachers scored 38.7 on average, where a score below 41 indicates the risk of probable clinical depression.

Nine in 10 – 91% – of teachers surveyed said that their job had adversely impacted their mental health over the past year.

Over half of teachers – 52% – said workload was the most important factor in damaging their mental health, while 34% cited the consequences of the pandemic.

The survey found that classroom teachers, disabled teachers and teachers working in deprived areas were more likely to show signs of depression.

The research heard from teachers who had suffered panic attacks as a result of bullying, as well as teachers diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

A minority of teachers – 3% – reported that they had self-harmed.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said that the findings provided “disturbing evidence of a mental health crisis in schools and of psychiatric injury and harm being caused to teachers and headteachers”.

“Teachers and headteachers are at breaking point,” Dr Roach added.

He said that urgent action was needed to tackle the root causes of a mental health crisis in the profession.

“Ministers need to wake up to the facts and commit to making improving the morale and health of the profession its number one priority,” he said.

“Teachers, headteachers and pupils deserve better.

“We are reminding employers and the Health and Safety Executive that they have a statutory duty to act in response to this crisis, and to take positive action to protect and safeguard the mental health and welfare of teachers and headteachers.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media