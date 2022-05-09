Search

10 May 2022

Sadiq Khan meets Hillary Clinton and New York Mayor during US trip

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 11:55 PM

Sadiq Khan has met with Hillary Clinton in New York on his tour to boost London’s tourism and tech industries.

The Mayor of London attended a meeting with the former US presidential hopeful at the Clinton Foundation offices in Manhattan on Monday to discuss issues facing the capital as well as recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also taken in the views of the city while walking its streets as well as meeting its mayor Eric Adams, who dubbed him “the rock star of mayors”.

Mr Khan could be seen laughing and joking while engaging in small talk with Ms Clinton after their meeting together had ended.

He said on Twitter: “Such a pleasure to meet Secretary @HillaryClinton in New York today to discuss a range of pressing issues facing London and the US including our recovery from Covid.”

It came after an eventful beginning to the trip, in which he met Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, as well attending the launch of an international tourism campaign – Let’s Do London – in Times Square.

He also tweeted he had caught up with his “good friend” Michael Bloomberg, who was in charge of the city from 2002 to 2013 – as well being a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination for US president.

Mr Khan has said he hopes to use the trip, which will also include visits to California, to attract investment to London.

He will also discuss pandemic recovery with senior politicians.

London was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, losing £7.4 billion of international tourist spend in 2020 alone.

During the trip, he will meet representatives from Google and LinkedIn in San Francisco, before travelling to Los Angeles to promote London’s film industry.

Mr Khan has told PA he intends to use the trip to “bang the drum for London”.

“We’re doing four regions in four days, New York, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Los Angeles,” he said.

“It’s really important that I bang the drum for London, that’s what I intend to do.”

