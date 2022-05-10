Search

10 May 2022

What the papers say – May 10

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

10 May 2022 3:55 AM

Sir Keir Starmer’s future and a monarch missing from the opening of Parliament are covered on Tuesday’s front pages.

Metro says Sir Keir will resign along with his deputy Angela Rayner if they are fined for their roles in so-called ‘Beergate’, in a story also covered by The Independent.

The Guardian calls the move a “gamble”, while the Daily Mirror carries a photograph of the opposition leader with the headline: “This is what honour looks like, Mr Johnson.”

The offer to resign is cast as a “cynical ploy” to influence the Durham Constabulary’s investigation, by opposing MPs cited by the Daily Mail.

Charles will deliver the Queen’s speech on his mother’s behalf as Parliament is opened in an unprecedented move, report The Sun and The Daily Telegraph.

“Nanu nanu” exclaims the Daily Star in reference to a former Nasa chief scientist saying humans will have a close encounter with alien life in just “a handful of years”.

