Search

26 May 2022

Student and Derry Girls fan writes dissertation about hit show

Student and Derry Girls fan writes dissertation about hit show

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 5:55 PM

A Northern Ireland student and Derry Girls fan is hoping to have her university dissertation published after she wrote it about the hit sit-com.

Reiltin Doherty, originally from the Waterside in Derry, is a final year student at the University of York, studying English and Related Literature.

An avid fan of the Channel Four show, Reiltin, 21, explained that an idea to feature Derry Girls as her dissertation subject originally started out as a joke.

She said: “My dad started joking about it way back in first year that I should write my dissertation on Derry Girls, because I was a fan of the show.

“But when it actually came down to writing my proposal I thought that it was probably a good idea and I could see how it could all come together.

“So I went for it and here we are.”

The dissertation is titled: “Being a Derry Girl, it’s a state of mind: Humour, Teens and the Troubles in Derry Girls.”

She added: “I split the dissertation into three different chapters; one evaluating the humour, especially in the first season, around the Troubles. The second chapter looks more at those episodes that have minimal or no references to the Troubles and shows how important they are for showcasing normal life in Northern Ireland.

“The third chapter evaluates the moments which are emotional and poignant and how important they are of reminding audiences of how bad the Troubles were and how we can’t go back to that.”

She added: “I was a fan of the show from the beginning. I have watched them all.

“I just think the humour is just so authentic. I remember going into school the day after the first episode aired and everyone was talking about it, saying ‘this girl’s like Orla’ or ‘that teacher is like Sister Michael’.

“It shows real life and even people who are not from Derry can understand and relate to so much of it. It is a very special show.

“I liked that they ended the show on a high point and I really enjoyed the last episode. It was very moving and very well done.”

Reiltin submitted her dissertation just before the final episode of Derry Girls was broadcast and has been left stunned by the reaction.

She said: “I have had a couple of people reach out to me with ideas about how to get it published and my department at the university are going to try and support me in that, so that’s really exciting.

“I’ve been doing lots of interviews. I never expected it to become this big. It has just spun out of control.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media